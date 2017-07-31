Thrillist Recognizes Krispy Krunchy Chicken

:

The premium c-store-based quick-service restaurant concept gets special attention.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken was recently honored by online media giant, Thrillist, in an article titled, “You Probably Haven’t Heard of America’s Best Fried Chicken Chain.”

Thrillist authors explained why the nationwide fast-food chain is their favorite.

“Chances are you won’t find America’s best-kept fast-food secret at your local strip mall. No, you’ll find this fried chicken franchise in more unexpected places like the Rapid Stop gas station at E. 55th and Payne Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio, or at random rest-stop convenience stores across the South and Midwest. You might even encounter the crispy poultry and fluffy biscuits at a bodega in Brooklyn, spitting distance from a bustling subway stop. Perhaps you’ve seen its name—Krispy Krunchy Chicken—adorning some Quik-E-Mart’s signage,” wrote author, Ryan Joseph. “Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s perfectly seasoned and juicy pieces might be the most underrated item in fast food today. KKC’s chicken is expertly balanced with the right amount of garlic, paprika and black pepper. The golden exoskeleton on KKC’s pieces has an airy flakiness and a sturdy architecture that never crumbles, all thanks to the aforementioned spice blend.”

To read the entire article: https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/krispy-krunchy-chicken-best-fast-food-chain-restaurant