Gen Xers Responsible for 25% of All Restaurant Visits

Gen Xers enjoy dining out and are more likely than other generations to have dual income and the money to do it.

While everyone is talking about boomers and Millennials, Gen Xers continue to be an important—if often overlooked—demographic.

Generation X, ages 36 to 52, now represents 23% of all restaurant visits, not a significant difference from boomers and Millennials, who represent 26% and 25% of visits respectively, according to a new foodservice study published by NPD Group, a global information company.

“Boomers and Millennials still make the most visits to restaurants and foodservice outlets, but Gen Xers aren’t far behind,” said Bonnie Riggs, NPD restaurant industry analyst. “Many Gen Xers are looking to the convenience and experience restaurants offer because their kids are older and more independent.”

With restaurant traffic growth stalled for the last few years, restaurant operators are looking to increase their traffic share wherever they can, and a focus on Generation X, who represent 20% of the U.S. population, could be among the answers, finds the NPD study, “What Matters Most To Key Generational Groups,” which is based on the company’s Checkout Trackingsm service, which analyzes real receipts from actual consumers and can follow the same consumer’s purchasing behavior over time. The study, which details what’s key in targeting each generational group, points out that Gen Xers enjoy dining out and because they are more likely to have dual income have the money to do it. They place high importance on food quality, the ability to customize and craving satisfaction.

“In a competitive environment it’s important for restaurant operators to understand how to gain the attention of important consumer groups,” said Riggs. “With a better understanding of what matters most to key generational groups, marketers can address the unique needs/behaviors of these consumers and create strategies to enhance engagement and increase sales by building loyalty among those groups most important to their business.”