Wawa Enters Broward County, Fla.

Wawa gives away free coffee for 10 days.

Wawa Inc. has entered Broward County, Fla., with two new locations, Wawa’s southernmost locations to date.

On Thursday, July 27, 2017 Wawa hosted a doubleheader grand opening celebration to officially launch Wawa’s first locations in Broward County.

The stores are located at:

4290 Davie Rd. Extension Davie, Fla.

3601 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Each of the in-store celebrations included a ribbon cutting and Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition benefiting local charities identified by the local fire and police from each area.

As Wawa opens its first two stores in the Broward County market, Wawa is also launching hunger fighting initiatives through its “Lending a Helping Hoagie Program,” donating a portion of hoagie sales for these two stores (up to $5,000 per store) to Feeding South Florida with a goal of donating $10,000 in one week to help fight hunger in the Broward County community. In addition, The Wawa Foundation announced its support of local hunger fighting initiatives in each community through $2,500 grants to two local chapters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County to be used for the Snack & Supper programs.

In addition, each grand opening featured special giveaways, music, surprises and more. Wawa is also be giving away FREE any size coffee, all day, at each of the two new locations for 10 days. The first 100 people through the door at 8 a.m. at each location received special prizes while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our official entrance into the Broward County region as we spread our wings to serve more customers and communities and fulfill more lives in Southeast Florida each day,” said Cathy Pulos, executive vice president and chief operations officer for Wawa. “Opening our first locations in Broward County—our southernmost stores to date—is a significant step toward furthering our ability to invest in Florida by building new stores and creating more jobs. We can’t wait to continue our Florida expansion and look forward to connecting with our homecoming customers and introducing ourselves to new customers throughout the rest of 2017!”

A chain of more than 760 convenience retail stores (550 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.