NAG Conference Super Save Expires Today!

:

With an agenda featuring more than a dozen speakers from the convenience store industry’s leading chains, NAG 2017 is one industry conference you cannot afford to miss, but the Super Saver registration rate expires today! Register now to received a deep discount off of the registration fee.

The convenience store industry continues to grow sales at record numbers, but the stakes have never been higher as convenience store owners face competition from multiple retail channels. As challenges increase across the board, savvy retailers are learning to trim costs from their operations, developing leaner, more efficient top quartile businesses.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) has been working overtime to create an environment where small, mid-sized and family-owned retailers can interact with each other and share ideas for reducing operating costs and increasing sales. The proof can be found in our world-class educational lineup for the 2017 NAG Conference.

Click NOW to View the NAG Agenda and Register for the 2017 NAG Conference.

This year’s conference will be held Sept. 10-13 in Nashville, Tenn., and will feature speakers from more than a dozen of the convenience store industry’s leading chains. Educational sessions include:

* The Impact of Family Business on Convenience Retailing.

* Navigating Staffing: Attracting, motivating and Retaining Millennials.

* Competing On Fuel: Understanding RIN’s, alternative fuels and declining

gallon sales.

* The Future of Fresh Foods in Retail.

* Developing Real Estate: How to Find and Invest in Great Locations

* Foodservice: Delivering the goods.

* Young Executives Organization (YEO) BREAKOUT SESSION: What does Omnichannel Mean to Convenience Retail?

Speakers at this year’s conference reads like a who’s who of the best companies in the convenience store and petroleum industry, including Sheetz, RaceTrac, Miller Oil, Energy North Group, Chronister Oil, Capital Oil, The Pride Stores, Git’N Go Markets, Tri Star Energy/Twice Daily’s, Open Pantry Food Marts, Oasis Stop ‘N Go, FriendShip Food Stores, J&T Management Inc., and more.

Additional speakers and panel moderators include Vanderbilt University Professor Cherrie Clay Clark; Bonnie Riggs of The NPD Group; Suzanne Murray, Lead Counsel for the Small Retailers Coalition; Matt Lally of the Nielsen Perishables Group; and Mark Radosevich, of PetroActive Services.

This is a powerful agenda aimed at helping make you a better convenience store retailer.

Click NOW to Register for the 2017 NAG Conference.

Plus, this year’s conference once again includes several events for the convenience store industry’s next-generation executives. The mission of NAG’s Young Executives Organization (YEO) is to cultivate young talent in the convenience store and petroleum industry through education and networking. The 2017 YEO track will be led by Pat Lewis, Managing Partner of Oasis Stop ‘N Go Stores. The session, titled “What Does Omnichannel Mean to Convenience Retail?” is open only to YEO members 40 years old and younger.

To help retailers return home with actionable ideas to boost sales and cut costs, the 2017 NAG conference encourages an educational, yet highly social environment. The multi-phase schedule fosters interactive dialogue among retailers. In addition to the educational sessions, the conference will feature retailer information exchanges.

So don’t wait. Register today to take advantage of Super Saver registration through Friday, July 28.

We look forward to seeing you in Nashville!