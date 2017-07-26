Retailers Urge Senate to Vote for ACA Repeal

:

As lawmakers duke it out on Capitol Hill, the NRF recently sent a letter explaining how retailers are impatient for relief from the Affordable Care Act.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is urging the Senate to move forward on efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare even if lawmakers have not yet agreed on the exact legislation that will be considered.

“NRF recognizes that there are myriad and contrasting concerns involved with addressing the (Affordable Care Act) ACA,” David French, NRF senior vice president for government relations, said in a letter to senators. “The first step toward resolving those concerns and moving forward with an improved ACA or successor legislation begins with opening debate and moving to amendments.”

The Senate on Wednesday rejected a measure that would have repealed major parts of the Affordable Care Act but would not have provided a replacement, signaling that the “clean repeal” bill that conservatives have embraced cannot get through Congress.

ACA IN CROSSHAIRS

“Retailers are impatient for relief from the Affordable Care Act,” French said. “The ACA continues to adversely influence staffing patterns, discourage full-time employment and add to the cost of goods in retail stores.”

The Senate is expected to vote on repealing Obamacare, though what will replace it remains to be seen. U.S. senators have yet to reach agreement on what legislation they will then attempt to pass.

NRF opposed enactment of the ACA in 2010 and has worked since then to reduce cost burdens and ease compliance requirements.

“The ACA remains a heavy burden for the greater retail community despite all of our efforts to fix and adjust to the law,” said French.

The vote, 45-55, underscored the bind that Republican leaders have found themselves. Seven Republicans voted against the measure — Senators , Lamar Alexander of Tennessee , Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Dean Heller of Nevada, John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rob Portman of Ohio— showing that repealing the health law without an immediate replacement lacks crucial support among Republicans.