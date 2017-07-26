Maine Keeps Tobacco Age at 18

:

Governor vetoed bill that looked to up tobacco purchase age to 21.

Maine’s Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed a bill that aimed to increase the tobacco purchase age to 21 in the state of Maine.

According to a report by WGME News Online, lawmakers will return in early August to hold override votes. The anti-smoking bill would make Maine the fourth state to raise the tobacco-buying age to 21, following New Jersey, where Gov. Chris Christie signed a similar bill into law on Friday.

LePage said 18-year-olds who can be sent to war should be allowed to smoke if they want and are “mature enough to make their own decision.”