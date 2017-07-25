Sheetz Gives Employees Opportunity to Earn GEDs

:

Sheetz invests in frontline employees’ education.

Sheetz Inc. has joined with GED Testing Service to introduce the GEDWorks program at Sheetz corporate and convenience store locations.

GEDWorks is a comprehensive program that is free for Sheetz employees who want to earn their GED credential. Sheetz, a family-owned and operated convenience store chain, will offer the program to employees in its more than 550 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz was just announced as Convenience Store Decisions’ 2017 Chain of the Year.

The GEDWorks program includes everything an employee needs to successfully prepare for and pass the GED test. Participants are given access to a personal advisor, online GED study materials, practice tests, connections to local adult education programs and free GED tests. Personal advisors are a key component to the GEDWorks program. Advisors act as coaches and motivators, as well as hold students accountable for earning their GED credential. The GEDWorks program also gives students access to online tools that assist with college and career planning.

The GEDWorks program is designed to meet the unique needs of working adults who aspire to earn their GED credential. The program creates a more skilled and better prepared workforce, while giving employers access to tools that engage current participants and encourage other employees to sign-up.

“At Sheetz, our employees are our most valuable asset and we are committed to providing them with access to a variety of educational resources,” said Stephanie Doliveira, vice president of human resources at Sheetz Inc. “We are proud to partner with GEDWorks, which represents an important component of educational opportunities available to Sheetz employees.”

Almost one in five working adults lacks a high school diploma. By participating in the GEDWorks program, employers like Sheetz recognize that foundational education, such as a high school equivalency diploma, is a critical stepping stone for their employees.

“We’re excited to partner with Sheetz to offer the GEDWorks program,” said Randy Trask, president of GED Testing Service. “Sheetz is joining a growing list of national employers committed to making an investment in the education of their frontline employees and offering the financial support and flexibility needed to attain the GED credential.”