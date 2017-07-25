Four C-Stores for Sale in South Central Pennsylvania

:

Bid deadline on convenience stores set for Aug. 22.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is coordinating the sale of four convenience stores with gasoline in Greencastle, Carlisle, Hummelstown and Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Lot sizes range from 23,000 square feet to 2.6 acres, while store sizes range from approximately 1,196 square feet to 3,250 square feet. All of the properties offered are fee owned.

The stores are being sold without fuel supply, although they are currently branded Gulf and Sunoco and all c-stores are being sold without convenience store branding.

The properties will be sold using NRC’s well-known “buy one, some or all” sealed-bid sale process.

Information regarding submitting offers is available online at www.nrc.com/1714.

Interested parties can register online for sale at www.nrc.com/1714 or by calling the NRC Customer Service Center at (800) 747-3342, extension 1714.

Property Specific Packages (PSP) are available now, the bid deadline is Aug. 22, 2017.