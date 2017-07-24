TravelCenters Embarks On Eighth Annual SCF Campaign

:

‘Band Together’ campaign raises funds for truckers facing financial difficulties due to medical issues.

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), operator of the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands, is set to launch its annual ‘Band Together’ campaign on Aug. 1, in support of the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF), a non-profit organization that helps truck drivers suffering financial hardship due to medical problems.

The month-long campaign will run at participating TA and Petro locations through Aug. 31.

During the event, guests and employees at TA and Petro Stopping Centers will be invited to make contributions. As in past years, commemorative wristbands and SCF keychains will be made available for $1 and $5 respectively. Contributions may be made at participating TA and Petro restaurants, travel stores, fuel buildings and truck service facilities. One hundred percent of proceeds go directly to SCF.

“As we kick off our eighth year of the SCF campaign, we couldn’t be happier to continue supporting drivers in need and knowing that our customers and employees are helping answer prayers for those dealing with financial burdens due to sickness or injury,” said Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters.

TravelCenters has been supporting drivers through the SCF since 2010. The TA and Petro annual campaign marks the largest single contribution the Fund receives each year. As of July 2017, the SCF has helped more than 1,900 truck drivers and their families with monthly bills, including utilities and mortgages.

“We are so excited for another year of Band Together! This campaign is instrumental in allowing us the honor of offering assistance to drivers in need. The number of applications we receive skyrocket during and immediately after the campaign. This program not only raises money to help drivers, it clearly raises awareness for those in need. We are so appreciative of TA, the employees and the drivers that contribute,” said Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF.

Professional drivers who are suffering from financial hardships due to medical problems can apply to the SCF for assistance at www.truckersfund.org.