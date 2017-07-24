New Jersey Ups Smoking Age

:

Effective Nov. 1, smokers must be 21 to purchase tobacco products in the state.

New Jersey has become the third state to decide to increase its legal smoking age to 21, following in the footsteps of Hawaii and California.

According to a report by CNN, Gov. Chris Christie signed the bill Friday, officially moving the minimum age for tobacco purchases from 19 to 21. The law will go into effect on Nov. 1, and will apply to all tobacco products including electronic cigarettes.

New York City raised its smoking age to 21 in 2013, and Hawaii, in 2015 became the first state to up the smoking age to 21. California followed a year later. Oregon is also looking to raise its smoking age, and at presstime a bill on the matter was waiting for Gov. Kate Brown’s signature.