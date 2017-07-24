Navigating Staffing: Attracting, Motivating and Retaining Millennials

:

Vanderbilt professor Cherrie Clay Clark and Jonathan Ketchum, vice president of retail‎ operations for Energy North Group, will help c-store owners understand how to communicate with this growing demographic, but you can only catch them at the 2017 NAG Conference.

Millennials currently account for 36% of the millions of job seekers in the U.S., and that number is expected to grow to 46% by 2020. They are an important and growing part of the workforce.

The problem many retailers are having, however, is understanding what motivates this generation and how to utilize their skill sets. As a result of the disconnect between the Millennial generation and employers, words often used to describe Millennials include: entitled, lazy and spoiled as well as tech-savvy and smart.

As the largest generation in the workforce, Millennials aren’t going away. Those retail organizations that learn how best to lead these young employees will have a competitive advantage in the marketplace. The process begins with understanding why they are different from prior generations and what motivates them in the workplace. The answers may surprise you.

Join the National Advisory Group (NAG) September 10-13 as Cherrie Clay Clark, Professor of the Practice of Management at the Owen Graduate School of Management, Vanderbilt University, and Jonathan Ketchum, Vice President of Retail‎ Operations, Energy North Group, discuss this important issue.

Dr. Clark’s presentation will address exactly what it is that differentiates job seeking Millennials from their gen x counterparts, what Millennials look for in a job and how c-store owners can benefit from this generation.

The session will include some key points:

* Millennials want to utilize their creativity or unique skill sets.

What makes Millennials unique is that they were raised and educated in a time of mass technological growth. Smartboards replaced chalkboards, and iPhones and Androids replaced their textless predecessors. Students were exposed to new technologies at a younger age, whereas their elders didn’t have this advantage. This means they possess different skill sets like social media skills, computer skills and critical thinking skills that are all advantageous to potential employers.

* Millennials desire a non-traditional work schedule.

Although most people would prefer a flexible work schedule, this especially holds true for Millennials. From being able to create their own college schedule, they are already accustomed to making their own schedule. They desire the ability to either work from home or travel in addition to average office hours. The most important quality in a job is the ability to have a healthy work-life balance. Incorporating personal interests into their work allows for not only a better end result, but a happier employee in the process.

* Millennials crave independence or a “be-your-own-boss” type position.

Employers are quick to judge Millennials in stating that they may be difficult to work with for various reasons. However, if given an appropriate position catered to their distinct knowledge and sets of skills, they can excel and bring multiple benefits to a company. They desire their independence and room for growth. If you’re an employer, hiring a Millennial can be beneficial for your company in that they will work hard if given the opportunity to grow and learn.

* Millennials seek purpose and the ability to improve their community.

What sets Gen X apart from the rest of the job seeking community is their undying ambition to make the world a better place. They are open-minded and crave opportunities to help their community, whether local or global. Millennials also look to make the world a better place and enjoy volunteering and participating in events that will benefit those less fortunate and those in need. Having people on your team who always look for the greater good in the world is a positive asset that any employer should seek within a potential candidate.

Millennials seek creative positions that will cater to their unique needs, including flexible schedules, opportunities for independence and growth and the ability to better their community. Overall, this generation of job seekers can benefit your company if given the right opportunity.

