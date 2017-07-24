MFA Oil Co. Upgrades Price Signs at New Petro-Card 24 Site

:

MFA Oil Co. has selected Skyline Products to provide LED price signs to a new Petro-Card 24 cardlock fuel station located in Hamilton, Mo.

The two LED price signs will provide seamless integration to Fiscal, the company’s existing POS system, allowing fuel prices to be pushed directly to the price sign.

“Skyline was our top choice for this project due to their quality, legibility and robust, native integration with Fiscal Systems,” said Kenny Steeves, MFA Oil vice president of bulk and propane plant operations. “Many of our existing sites have manual price signs that lack visual appeal and require too much staff time to update. The ability to push prices through POS will be a significant time-saver over the long term.”

In addition to Fiscal Systems, Skyline Products boasts integration protocols for Allied Electronics, Comdata, Excentus, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Retalix, NCR Radiant, Verifone, and a variety of other POS systems.

“We’ve seen many cardlock locations replace manual price signs with Skyline’s electronic price signs,” said Chip Stadjuhar, president and CEO of Skyline Products. “The benefit is two-fold: it allows the retailer to change fuel prices faster and more accurately while also letting passenger vehicles know that they are invited to purchase from these locations. The increase in volumes and gross profit can be substantial.”

This was the goal for Petro-Card 24. This newest station was built next to a major four-lane highway with the goal of attracting passenger vehicles and traditional fleet card accounts. MFA Oil plans to replace its older, manual price signs at many of the company’s cardlock stations over the next several years.