Hy-Vee To Introduce ‘Super-Sized’ Convenience Store

:

Enters Lakeville, Minn. market with a c-store set to cater to busy customers.

Des Moines, Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee plans to debut a ‘super-sized’ c-store in Lakeville, Minn., just two years after entering the grocery market in the Twin Cities.

According to an article in the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, the new 8,800-square-foot convenience store will provide prepared meals, smaller-scale produce departments compared to its grocery stores, as well as dairy and meat departments, a Market Grill restaurant and a Starbucks. It will be located three miles from Hy-Vee’s 91,000-square-foot Lakeville supermarket, which opened in June 2016.