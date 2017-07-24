Employee Recruiting: Are All Your Doors Open?

:

by Mel Kleiman, founder of Humetrics

With unemployment at record lows, making your jobs easy to apply for has never been more important.

When jobseekers have their choice of employers, most will take the path of least resistance. If you don’t have all of the “doors” that could gain entrance to your hiring system open, you’re sure to lose applicants to the competition.

Here are some questions to consider to ensure you have all doors open to potential employees.

If you have a real door they can walk through, what hours is the door open and what will happen when a jobseeker enters?

Can they walk through your website’s door? How easy is it to find that door? Is the online application process simple and quick or complicated and lengthy?

Can they walk through the social media doors?

Can they open a door with a text message?

Can they enter through your phone system?

Whichever door they choose, you’ll want to have a procedure in place to ensure whatever happens next in your hiring process makes applicants feel appreciated and gets each person fully engaged in your hiring process.