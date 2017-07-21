Rutter’s Hosts Grand Opening for 68th Store

:

Donates more than $63,000 to benefit local charities in Blair County.

Rutter’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest convenience store in Duncansville, Pa. on Thursday, July 20 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Following the event, Rutter’s donated more than $63,000 to seven different charitable organizations in the Duncansville/Altoona, Pa. area.

The following organizations received a donation at the Grand Opening:

Penn-Mont Academy: $25,000

Second Century Scholarship Fund: $25,000

Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation: $10,000

Allegheny Township Police Department: $1,000

Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Department: $1,000

Duncansville Borough Police Department: $700

Music 4-R Vets: $500

This is Rutter’s first location in Blair County and its 68th store. Attendees at the Duncansville Grand Opening included PA House Representative Judy Ward, PA House Representative John McGinnis, District Director Jim Frank representing Congressman Bill Shuster’s Office, Economic Development Director Michele Ivory representing Senator John Eichelberger Jr’s Office, Blair County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joe Hurd, Blair County Officials, Allegheny Township Officials, and county music star Ricky Lee.

“We are grateful for the support we received at our grand opening event in Duncansville. The Altoona community has warmly welcomed us, and we are delighted to support so many worthy organizations with strong charitable giving,” said Derek Gaskins, chief customer officer.