Home Service Oil Raises $85,000 for MDA

Buddy Bass Tournament and in-store shamrock sales raise funds for an important cause.

Home Service Oil Co.’s annual Buddy Bass Tournament to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) took place on May 6.

A combination of shamrock sales in Express Mart Convenience Stores and event sponsors raised approximately $85,000 total for the MDA.

“Thanks also to generous sponsors and staff; without them this event would not be possible,” the company said.

Tournament winners Brett Govereau and Robert Buchheit, brought in 21.41 pounds of fish.Second place was Mike Malone and Steve Ruff with 18.86 pounds and Third place finishers Charles Radford and Tracy Edgar brought in 18.09 pounds. The event was held at Lakeview Resort at Lake of the Ozarks and had 45 two-person teams participate in the tournament.

“Our families rely on the fundraising efforts of companies like Home Service Oil Company because we do not receive government funding,” said Justin Fahs, executive director for the local MDA chapter.

“Without the help of Home Service Oil Co. we wouldn’t be able to help fund our annual MDA Summer Camp or support the clinical trials we have going on for our 43 diseases. At MDA, we are fighting to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases so they can live longer and grow stronger,” he added. “Last year alone we provided care and support to more than 100,000 individuals, we funded 150 MDA research projects around the world and the FDA approved the first disease-modifying drugs to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Through the work with the Shamrocks against Dystrophy mobile campaign and bass tournament, Home Service Oil Company has raised over $100,068.50 this year for the St. Louis Chapter. All of the money raised will stay local to provide research, services and education to the patient families.”