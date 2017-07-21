Atlas Upgrades Website, Logo with Focus on Fueling Innovation

:

Atlas unveils logo and ‘Fueling Innovation’ icon that represent Atlas’ 30-year evolution into an extensive nationwide energy network.

Atlas Oil is updating its look, introducing a new website and logo, it also confirms its committed to fueling innovation through new technology and strategic nationwide partnerships.

“Atlas is excited to remain a catalyst in the much-needed evolution of the petroleum industry, and this website is just another way that we are listening to our clients’ needs,” said Robert Kenyon, president of Michigan-based Atlas. “We work every day to leverage the latest technology through all our business segments, ensuring that our team and technology drive new efficiencies for our clients.”

The new website, atlasoil.com, features a comprehensive overview of Atlas’ patented and innovative technology, as well as client testimonials, mobile responsive technology and original drone footage of Atlas at work.

A new logo and Fueling Innovation icon that represent Atlas’ 30-year evolution into an extensive nationwide energy network were also unveiled this week. The logo embodies this evolution by removing “Oil Company” from the bottom of the former logo. Atlas unveiled a new icon inspired by the Fueling Innovation campaign launched in conjunction with the website. The icon is to become synonymous with the innovation inspired by Atlas’ nationwide network of clients, strategic partners and team of industry experts.

“Atlas is innovating and pushing the mature and sometimes slow to change petroleum industry forward,” Kenyon said. “It is only fitting that we represent our commitment to modernizing this industry by creating a new logo and icon that represent the future of Atlas, and in the case of our new Fueling Innovation icon, the future of the industry.”

According to Sam Simon, who founded Atlas as the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company in 1985, “Atlas, like all SGH companies, is continually reinventing itself by questioning current business practices and through digital disruption. We’re a company of entrepreneurs who look for new ways to delight our customers through smart technology solutions. I’m proud of the team’s fresh approach to Atlas’ transformation.”