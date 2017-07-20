Rhodes C-Stores Launches Internship Program

:

Two college students join the Rhodes 101 Stops c-store team for the summer.

Rhodes 101 Stops has launched a new internship program.

This June, the company announced that two college students— Haleigh Knapp and Christina Niedbalski —would join the Rhodes team during the summer.

According to a report in The Southeast Missourian, the interns will have the opportunity to explore multiple disciplines within the business by rotating weekly between Store Management, Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Business Operations and Marketing departments.

Each department will propose project ideas and each intern will select one to execute during the final weeks of the program.

“Rhodes is committed to creating a learning environment for our interns that not only highlights what an amazing culture we have, but allows our interns to have a truly hands on leadership experience,” Zenna Gustafson, the director of HR told The Southeast Missourian.

Rhodes operates 30 southeast Missouri and southern Illinois locations.