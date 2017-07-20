May-June 2017 Comparisons

:

Top seven items continue their reign for second month.

By Bill Scott

I was somewhat shocked when I first loaded the results from my research for May and June. Looking at the table, I first thought I had mistakenly loaded the same file from May to accumulate the June figures, as there were no changes in the first seven items.

This is the first time since I have started posting these that I have seen such stability at the top of the chart. Many items remained in the same position as the previous months.

The winner for this month is Nehi Peach 20 OZ with a gain if 27 positions in our charts, followed by Pall Mall Blue KS HP, Little Debbie Mini Powdered Donuts, and Newport Non-Menthol KS HP.

The greatest dips were Black & Mild (09326), Powerade White Cherry 32 OZ, Camel Crush Black HP, and Munchies PB Crackers.