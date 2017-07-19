Wawa Rolls Out Cold Brew Iced Coffee

:

Wawa has introduced Cold Brew coffee at all stores chain-wide as part of Wawa’s hand-crafted specialty beverage program.

Available in two flavors of traditional black or sweet cream and both 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes, Wawa Cold Brew incorporates a slow steeping process using Wawa unique coffee beans to deliver a smooth, full body flavor.

Made with just two ingredients—water and coffee—Wawa’s traditional black Cold Brew includes no added preservatives or additives, while the sweet cream variety includes the addition of Wawa’s classic sweet cream. Wawa Cold Brew is made through a small-batch process using triple-filtered water and low temperature extraction, which delivers a smooth, bold coffee experience with very low acidity and virtually no bitterness.

“Providing our customers with their morning cup of coffee or afternoon pick-me-up has been part of Wawa’s heritage for many years, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer Cold Brew coffee at all of our stores,” said Mike Sherlock, chief fresh food & beverage officer for Wawa. “Keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa’s culture since the very beginning. So, it was only natural for us to make this new, delicious addition to our growing list of hand-crafted specialty beverages that already includes smoothies, frozen cappuccinos, iced and hot lattes, and more. Here’s a toast to all those who stop by our stores to grab our new Cold Brew coffee!”