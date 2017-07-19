PFSbrands Introduces New Hire and Promotion

:

Looks to assist retail partners with planning and start-up.

The foodservice company, PFSbrands has filled two new positions— vice president of project management and national director of store planning and design.

“Our company is experiencing record levels of growth in the number of new branded locations onboarding this year,” said PFSbrands CEO Shawn Burcham. “So, further expanding our capabilities now was a natural progression for us to assist new retail partners through their critical planning and start-up phases with our branded prepared foods programs.”

Burcham was excited to announce the addition of Jim Spratt as the company’s new vice president of project management. His primary role will be to continuously improve the store opening processes for the company’s popular prepared food programs.

Spratt noted, “We hope to build upon an exceptional foundation of support for PFSbrands new retail partners and take our opening processes to the next level. Spratt brings 10 years of strong leadership, engineering and project management skills from the healthcare and material handling industries.

Burcham also promoted Sean Dolan, who is a certified store designer, to the position of national director of store planning and design. Dolan’s department provides planning services and AutoCAD designs for their retail partners’ new commercial kitchens and serving areas. Their professional designs not only fit the equipment and work areas into what are typically confined spaces, but also facilitate outstanding workflow. PFSbrands’ robust start-up services, hands-on training and on-going support are designed to position retailers for years of strong profitability and growth in their foodservice program.