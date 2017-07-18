NACUFS Announces Campus Dining Awards

:

Given by The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS), the 2017 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards (named for a NACUFS founder, past president, and highly regarded innovator), the dining awards celebrate exemplary menus, presentations, special event planning, and new dining concepts. These awards provide an avenue for sharing ideas and creative presentations in campus dining services.

More than 75 colleges and universities across North America submitted entries in six categories, including residential dining concepts, residential dining—special event, retail sales—single concept, retail sales—multiple concepts/market-place, catering—special event, and catering—online menu. A team of six judges examined each entry carefully and selected top candidates in each category.

“The entries submitted by the various NACUFS institutions showcase some of the best trends and ideas in college and university dining service programs across the country,” said Dawn Hearn, Hendrix College, Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards chair. Award winners are currently listed on our website: www.NACUFS.org

On the afternoon of July 15, NACUFS announced all the dining awards (originally released May 11) and presented for the first-time, the Grand Prize Winners which included the following institutions: Azusa Pacific University (Residential Dining Concepts), College of the Holy Cross (Catering-Special Event), Duke Dining (Retail Sales-Multiple Concepts/Marketplace), University of Oregon (Catering-Online Menu Grand Prize), University of Rhode Island (Residential Dining-Special Event), and University of San Diego (Retail Sales-Single Concept).

The winning contest entries were displayed at the NACUFS 2017 National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Grand prize winners will also be featured in the 2017 summer issue of NACUFS’ magazine, “Campus Dining Today.”