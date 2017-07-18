Cumberland Farms Saves Customers $75 Million With SmartPay

:

SmartPay Check-Link users save 10 cents on each gallon of gas.

Cumberland Farms’ customers have saved a total of $75 Million through its SmartPay program since its launch in January 2013.

Available as both a payment card and a mobile payment app, the program is free to join and free to use. SmartPay Check-Link users automatically save 10 cents on every gallon of gas, every day, when they fill up at any Cumberland Farms gas retail location throughout the Northeast and Florida.

In addition to reaching this savings milestone, Cumberland Farms has made SmartPay available to customers who do not have a checking account by offering the program to NetSpend card users, a prepaid debit card. To sign up, users simply need an eligible prepaid NetSpend card when registering for SmartPay. Cumberland Farms recently improved the sign-up process, which has shortened the verification period so customers can start using SmartPay to save at the pump sooner.

“When we first launched SmartPay just over four years ago, we had no idea how popular the program would become,” said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. “Our customers love the program, and it’s hard to believe that we’ve already achieved such an incredible milestone of $75 million in customer savings. SmartPay enrollments continue to grow each year, and we hope more of our customers will join the program so they too can start saving on gas, everyday.”

In addition to saving 10 cents on every gallon of gas, SmartPay mobile app users receive a free Farmhouse Blend coffee, free hyperfreeze beverage, or free bottle of water for every 50 gallons of gas purchased.

Cumberland Farms has nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.