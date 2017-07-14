Love’s Travel Stops Grows in Mississippi and Ohio

:

The new 24/7 locations offer showers, gourmet coffee, fresh fruit and vegetables, name-brand snacks, fountain drinks and more.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened two new locations in West Point, Miss., and Circleville, Ohio. The West Point travel stop is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 45A and Lagoon Road, and the Circleville store is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 23 and Pittsburg Road now provide additional truck-parking spaces, showers and other services for drivers in Mississippi and Ohio.

“Both new Love’s Travel Stops are along busy freight corridors,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “West Point is ideal because of its location along U.S. Highway 45A between the growing areas of Mississippi’s Golden Triangle region of Starkville, Tupelo and Columbus. It will also provide service to professional drivers using the Yokohama Tire Plant in West Point. The Circleville store is an ideal stop for drivers thanks to its location along U.S. Highway 23 running through southern Ohio, and its proximity to Ohio’s state capital. We look forward to providing drivers with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for at these locations.”

Both stores are open 24/7 and offer showers, gourmet coffee, fresh fruit and vegetables, name-brand snacks, fountain drinks and more. The West Point store has an Arby’s restaurant, five showers and 67 truck-parking spaces. The Circleville store offers an IHOP Express restaurant, seven showers, 101 truck-parking spaces and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center. West Point marks Love’s 13th location in Mississippi, and Circleville is the company’s 12th location in Ohio.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla. Founded in 1964, Love’s has more than 430 locations in 41 states.