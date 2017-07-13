Pilot Flying J Celebrates National Hot Dog Day

:

Travel center customers gain free menu items from the roller grill from July 19-26.

Customers can enjoy a free roller grill item at Pilot Flying J in celebration of National Hot Dog Day—and the celebration lasts all week.

In honor of National Hot Dog Day on July 19, Pilot Flying J is giving guests one free hot dog or roller grill menu item of their choice from July 19 through July 26. This offer can be redeemed by displaying the online coupon available at NationalHotDogDay.PilotFlyingJ.com or at Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page at the time of purchase in-store.

“Whether you prefer the classic taste of an all-beef hot dog with your choice of toppings or choose to get more adventurous with a delicious tamale, eggroll or other menu item from the roller grill, Pilot Flying J has a number of great-tasting options to make your National Hot Dog Day custom to your preference,” said Shannon Johnson, VP of food innovation for Pilot Flying J. “We’re thrilled to ring in one of our favorite holidays with our guests for a week-long celebration.”

Pilot Flying J features all-beef Oscar Mayer hot dogs at more than 500 locations, and the roller grill menu includes a variety of other crave-able options at select locations, including:

Jalapeno Cheese Hot Dogs

Cheese Smokies

Cheeseburger Links

Tornados

Chicken Rollerbites

Tamales

Eggrolls

The National Hot Dog Day promotion at participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers is valid for customers in the U.S. and Canada from 12:01 a.m. on July 19 to 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 26. Purchase not required. Limit one coupon per customer per day, while supplies last. Mobile or print coupon must be present upon redemption.