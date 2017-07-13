NACUFS Announces Minah Distinguished Service Award Winner

:

Award recipient Rich Neumann has almost 40 years of hospitality business experience.

NACUFS has awarded the Minah Distinguished Service Award to Rich Neumann of Ohio University.

The Theodore W. Minah Distinguished Service Award is the highest honor NACUFS bestows upon an individual in recognition of their outstanding and enduring contributions to NACUFS and the foodservice industry.

Each year, following a nomination process, nominees are evaluated and one recipient is chosen by the board of trustees and the past presidents to receive this prestigious award.

This evening at the NACUFS 2017 National Conference, Dawn Aubrey, NACUFS’ immediate past president, presented the Minah Distinguished Service Award to Rich Neumann, director, culinary services of Ohio University.

“Rich’s career in college and university food service began in 1980 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) and has worked in hospitality business a total of 37 years. This is a foodservice professional who has dedicated his career to the advancement of dining services on their campus and through NACUFS,” said Aubrey.

Neumann currently acts as treasurer for NACUFS, a position he has held since 2007, accomplishing much for the association as it enters its 60th year. Another professional accomplishment occurred in 2013 when Neumann represented NACUFS Internationally by delivering a keynote presentation on benchmarking at the University Caterers Organization (TUCO) Conference in Wales, U.K.

Neumann said of winning the award, “I am humbled and deeply honored to be selected for the Ted Minah Award. During my 28-year career at OHIO, I have been fortunate to work with and now lead a team of diverse professionals who have developed and now run restaurant quality operations on our campus, serving 4.1 meals annually. Parents and alumni visiting OHIO this past year have said we offer world class food in an environment that is on trend.”