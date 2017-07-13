Kelley’s Market Takes Top C-Store Spot

:

GasBuddy app users rate convenience stores across six categories.

GasBuddy has issued its quarterly report card revealing which gas station convenience brands topped the list in the second quarter of 2017, making them the most likely destinations where drivers will have a “perfect pit stop,” according to GasBuddy user ratings and reviews. Illinois-based Kelley’s Market took top spot across all categories.

GasBuddy users have filed nearly 2 million reviews (9.7 million individual ratings) since the launch of the feature last September, covering more than 140,000 retail locations where gasoline is sold. GasBuddy’s data science team compiled the findings by examining the ratings and reviews data between April 1 – June 30, 2017, only considering convenience stores with more than 30 retail locations.

Rockford, Ill.-based Kelley’s Market, with 48 locations, shot up the ranks in Q2 capturing the No. 1 spot in all six categories.

Previously LaCrosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip held the top spot in five out of the six categories; QuikTrip dropped to second place in the overall category. Newcomers to the list include Maverik and Thorntons in the “overall” category, and On The Run and J & H Family Stores in the “coffee” category.

“In order to stand out in an incredibly competitive space where consumers have countless options as to where to stop, convenience stores need to focus on quality,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. “Based on the massive amount of GasBuddy data, it’s clear that the brands that made the list are doing something right — they are building strong customer loyalty by focusing on cleanliness, customer service and overall experience.”