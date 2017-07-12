Saneholtz-McKarns Chooses Acumera

:

Introduces Valero Processor Connections Service, offsetting network security costs with location monitoring.

Saneholtz-McKarns Inc. has transitioned to Acumera’s Valero Processor Connections Service for its Main Stop stores and dealer locations.

Acumera’s Valero Processor Connections Service combines managed firewall services with transaction processing and comprehensive network monitoring and management services. This unique offering offsets the cost of network security with the ability to monitor locations, which, in turn, allows retailers to fix issues before they adversely impact customers or store revenue.

Jeff Erb, general manager at Saneholtz-McKarns, confirmed it was an easy decision. “The Valero Processor Connections Service was an approved program from Valero, and was less expensive than our previous solution for transaction processing.”

“Now that it is deployed,” Erb said, “we’re getting more value than in the past because the company can now see connectivity uptime, device availability, and the number of transactions processed—all made visible through the AcuVigil Dashboard.”

Erb described the ease of the implementation process. “The deployment was straightforward and fast. Our staff simply installed a Merchant Gateway at each store, and then we just called the Valero support team to finish the remote configuration.”

Beyond enjoying Point-of-Sale (POS) security with their payment transaction processing and monitoring, Valero-branded partners also have the option of enhancing and protecting store operations in a variety of other ways.

“Fuel retailers and wholesalers can also add automated fuel inventory monitoring with the Valero Fuel Connections Service,” Nick Franco, Sr. sales director for Acumera explained.

This service option displays real-time inventory and status data from a store’s Automatic Tank Gauge (ATG) system, as well as providing critical alerts and notifications. This information is also made visible and actionable within the web-based AcuVigil Dashboard.

Franco added, “Through the Valero C-Store Connections Service, retailers can also leverage the versatility of the Merchant Gateway installed in each of their stores to secure and monitor any of their other Ethernet-based devices and systems, such as back-office PCs, kiosks, ATMs, networked video displays, security DVRs, etc. Therefore, this multi-option program allows Valero-branded partners to choose exactly what services are right for their needs.”