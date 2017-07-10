Walmart Introduces ‘Pickup Towers’

:

The vending machine-style kiosks make picking up an online package easy.

Walmart is adding huge self-service kiosks at its stores for customers to pickup online orders.

According to Business Insider, the first kiosk—which Walmart is calling Pickup Towers—appeared in a Walmart store in Bentonville, Ark., last year and Walmart is now launching them in more than a dozen stores. The Pickup Towers are least 16 feet tall and about eight feet wide and are typically located near store entrances.

The Pickup Tower works like a vending machine, where customers scan a barcode on their receipt and a door opens to reveal their item on a conveyer belt.