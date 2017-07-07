Empire Petroleum Partners Appoints New CEO

:

Current CEO, Hank Heithaus, to retire this September.

Empire Petroleum Partners LLC’s CEO, Hank Heithaus, has announced plans for retirement, effective Sept. 15.

“We have experienced great growth over my time here, as the company has grown from 414 million gallons to over 1.2 billion gallons. I think that there is a bright future for Empire,” said Heithaus.

Empire has appointed Rocky Dewbre as the new CEO, who will take over the helm of Empire on Sept. 15.

Dewbre has joined Empire after serving on the Board of Directors of CST Brands, which followed his position as CEO of Susser Petroleum Partners LP.

“I am excited to join Empire and look forward to continuing to build a team focused on serving customers and the continued growth of our business,” added Dewbre.

“We would like to thank Hank for his dedication to Empire over his tenure and are very proud of his contributions to Empire. In addition, we are very excited to have Rocky join Empire as its new leader,” added Nandit Gandhi, chairman of the board of managers for Empire.