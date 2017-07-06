Growth Energy Speaks Out on Proposed RVOs

:

Growth Energy is encouraged to see the EPA demonstrate President Trump’s continued commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released proposed 2018 Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

The total renewable fuel volume is proposed to be 19.24 billion gallons, while the proposed conventional biofuel amount of 15 billion gallons maintains the level set in the final RVOs for 2017. The proposal also calls for 4.24 billion gallons of advanced biofuel, including 238 million gallons of cellulosic biofuel.

In response, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor issued the following statement:

“The release of the proposed RVOs is the first real test of the current administration’s pledged support for renewable fuels, and we are encouraged to see the EPA demonstrate President Trump’s continued commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“Information from the Department of Energy, as well as from the numerous retailers across the country selling higher biofuel blends, confirm what we’ve known for years – there is no ‘blend wall.’ More and more of America’s drivers are choosing higher biofuel blends, like E15, and fulfilling the promise of the RFS.

“While we are pleased with the EPA and Administration’s commitment to a 15-billion-gallon target for conventional biofuels, we would like to see final levels for cellulosic and advanced biofuels continue to give producers and stakeholders certainty in their investment in second generation technology.

“The RFS is a great American success story: It has helped provide consumers with real choice and savings at the pump, while also strengthening our economy, delivering greater energy independence, and improving our environment.”