Deli Is Taking Center Stage

In their quest to craft hardy deli programs, more c-stores are combining the

drawing cards of freshness and authenticity with their ace in the hole: convenience.

By David Bennett, Senior Editor

Freshness is on everyone’s mind lately, including Amazon, which last month announced its intention to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

Fresh is certainly no new concept to the convenience store channel, which is marked by a growing number of retailers that are punctuating their foodservice programs with fresher ingredients, fresher menu offerings and fresher promotions. That collective concept includes many deli programs that are expanding beyond the line-up of soups, traditional salads and sandwiches.

Sales of foodservice items at c-stores continue to grow, reaching an estimated $34.5 billion in 2016, according to a Mintel Group report released March 2017, tracking foodservice trends in the convenience store channel. Moreover, foodservice sales in the channel are expected to rise to $41.8 billion by 2021, Mintel forecasted.

Anymore, c-store patrons can enjoy a variety of offerings from rotisserie chicken to homemade meatloaf, from craveable, hot sides to specialty salads.

FLYING HIGH

While more than half of all consumers have made any c-store foodservice purchase in the past three months, different consumers perceive c-stores differently, according to Mintel’s foodservice report. Those who purchase a variety of foodservice items from c-stores tend to have positive associations with c-store foods. For example, 56% of consumers who had purchased five or more foodservice items from a c-store in the past three months agreed that c-store food is high quality.

Homestyle dishes that reflect the flavor of a particular region are the ones that often earn a loyal following, whether it’s a bowl of chili in Texas, crab cakes in Maryland or red beans and rice in Louisiana.

Retailers with robust deli programs often make use of genuine ingredients in presentations that earn consumer trust. Substituting tuna fish for crab in your crab cakes or pork and beans for red beans will only go so far with customers. Authentic food made from fresh, wholesome ingredients are what U.S. consumers increasingly expect as part of their dining experience.

For national chains such as Pilot Flying J, offering its patrons food that goes beyond a pizza slice or roller grill item can be a challenge. However, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based convenience retailer sought to break some barriers in 2013 when it rolled out its PJ Fresh Marketplace deli program.

PJ Fresh is a departure in a sense that it gives customers at select locations a broad menu that includes chicken tender salads, chicken tender steak, potato wedges and homemade mac and cheese. Deli patrons can combine their favorite protein, two sides, a roll and a drink as part of their “Make it a Meal” deal. Still, the chain acknowledges that fresh and authentic offerings are what sell.

The fast-casual dining concept, now available at 38 travel center locations, has been modified to provide patrons more selections than ever before. Another pilot program is PJ Fresh Breakfast Sandwiches, a new line-up of breakfast sandwiches featuring hearty, artisan ingredients.

It’s another component of Pilot Flying J strategy to become a foodservice destination for Americans on the move. The company operates 750 retail locations across the country.

“Offering our guests a variety of fresh, quality food is a top priority for us at Pilot Flying J,” said Shannon Johnson, Pilot Flying J’s vice president of food innovation. “This year, we are quickly moving to incorporate enhanced equipment technology at all store locations to provide our guests with the very best possible food and beverage selections. We are also working to incorporate a made-to-order platform at all locations in order to provide customers with the freedom to customize their orders to best meet their needs and tastes.”

Johnson, who joined Pilot Flying J in early 2017, boasts a resume that includes serving as chief food innovation officer for KFC, and product innovation director at McDonald’s U.S.A.

COOKING WITH LOVE

Customers of PJ Fresh Marketplace shouldn’t expect duck confit as part of their deli selections anytime soon. However, the retailer is adding some additional flair to its food. To achieve this, the company last month hired well-known food professional Tim Love to energize the foodservice program even more.

Aficionados of southwestern cuisine might recognize the chef from his appearances on CNBC’s “Restaurant Startup.” He also owns the Texas-based restaurants Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Love Shack and Woodshed Smokehouse.

Over the next two years, Love will partner directly with Johnson to develop new signature food items. Love was tapped to create food items specifically for Pilot Flying J’s Southwest region locations, focusing on the flavors and specialties that represent the region’s cuisine.

“I’ve always been a big fan of the brand, especially its Knoxville roots, and have been visiting locations regularly over the years while traveling,” Love said in a prepared statement. “I thought there might be an opportunity to see what we could do in this type of setting, as it’s very different from the dining experiences I usually oversee and operate. There is certainly a need to challenge the status quo for those on the go and provide wholesome options.”

With better foodservice the ultimate goal, the national retailer is ensuring that it doesn’t skimp on the details.

“Pilot Flying J is laser focused on sourcing the best possible ingredients and adding value to those ingredients by showing care in handling and preparation,” said Johnson. “It’s through these practices that our guests know and expect a difference in our food quality.”

FLORY’ISHING IN NEW YORK

Flory’s Convenience, Gas & Delis, based in Fishkill, N.Y., has been converting passing motorists into loyal customers since 1970.

Spelled out in its name, a strong deli program has been a staple of Flory’s, which operates four stores—with a fifth store in the planning stage.

Over the years, Flory’s has refined its menu to include fresh breakfast sandwiches soups, churros and traditional favorites such as pastrami and other Boar’s Head cured meats and cheeses, locally popular wedge fries, chicken cutlets, and hot entrees such as meaty spaghetti and chipotle chicken over Spanish rice and sautéed vegetables.

Flory’s learned that a good deli program was a main attraction. Flory’s offers 10 cents off a gallon of gas during the morning, which is driving customers inside to purchase breakfast, snacks and drinks. The c-store also provides diners more choices so they can customize their sandwiches.

In some locations, customization has taken on a grander scale.

For example, in the city of Mahopac, N.Y., which has a larger Hispanic population, Flory’s has tailored its deli menu to include more Hispanic dishes.

Still, Flory’s is developing new ways to deliver freshness—some based on technology, said Jamy Flory, company vice president.

The c-store earlier in 2017 implemented a new company app so customers can order food items before they arrive.

Online ordering and text order is really taking off for us now that we have introduced it,” Flory said. “Now we’re really promoting it—on social media every day we post all our different locations and pictures as the hot food comes out and is placed. That’s really working.”

The c-store is also using beacon technology to track customer locations, and their preferences. Combined with the capability of being able to message patrons through their mobile phones, the intent is to heighten the customer experience.

“That was our goal for this year—to get everything right in their mobile device,” Flory said.