Rutter’s Expands into Blair County

A grand opening event is set for July 20.

Rutter’s has opened its first store in Blair County, Pa., marking its 68th store location. The new Rutter’s is located at 935 Plank Road in Duncansville, a suburb of Altoona, Pa.

The Duncansville Rutter’s is 7,850 square feet and has 16 auto fueling stations and five dedicated high-speed truck diesel bays.

The new Rutter’s will employ 50 team members and operate 24 hours a day, all year long. The store features an award-winning food and beverage menu, a dining area with room to seat 30 guests, free Wi-Fi, and world-class convenience. The new store also has an application in for a beer license, and hopes to soon open the world-famous Rutter’s “29-degree Beer Cave” with an extensive selection of domestic, premium, craft, and import brands.

“We are excited to open another location in a new county, and market area. Customers have requested we expand into the Altoona area for years, and we are glad we can continue to make it happen with another new store opening” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.

There will be a Grand Opening event on Thursday, July 20 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Delicious food samples, promotional giveaways, and much more will be available for attendees.