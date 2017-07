:

NACS asks retail members to comment ahead of the new Aug. 2 deadline.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) has announced that it is extending the comment period for the interim final rule by 30 days to Aug. 2 the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) reported.

NACS plans to file comments on behalf of the association, but has asked that convenience retailers also file their own comments with the FDA.