American Ethanol Honors Military Members

Growth Energy works with NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing partners to thank and honor veterans.

On Sunday, Coke Zero 400 at the Daytona International Speedway was the “final lap” for the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola program – the sport’s official thank-you to the men and women who serve our nation in the armed forces.

American Ethanol announced that retired Four Star General, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe and Growth Energy Board member Wesley Clark were to serve as the Grand Marshal of the race.

Employees from Growth Energy member companies who have served the country in the military and their spouses accompanied General Clark at the track – and rooted for Austin Dillon’s No. 3 car, which was decked out in a patriotic American Ethanol paint scheme that NASCAR unveiled Wednesday.

“At Growth Energy, honoring our military members is a strong tradition, and this July 1 we’re proud to work with NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing partners to thank and honor our veteran members at the race,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.

NASCAR has surpassed 10 million miles on Sunoco Green E15, made with American ethanol – a homegrown biofuel. Biofuels are a win for America as they solidify our energy security, promote a healthy environment, and allow us to invest back into our local communities instead of abroad.

“Our partnership with NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing goes beyond sponsorship agreements. We share many of the same ideals, which makes being a part of the sport such an enriching experience for Growth Energy and American Ethanol,” said Skor. “We are working to make sure that every NASCAR fan in America is a fan of ethanol. We are confident that more and more NASCAR fans will come to value our industry as one that embodies the values they hold dear.”