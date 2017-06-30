:

Nall brings over 20 years of convenience store industry experience leveraging technology / back-office software to the organization.

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) welcomes Tracie Nall of Kernersville, N.C. as Regional Sales Representative. Nall’s role within the sales team will focus on the Convenience Store and Wholesale Petroleum industries.

“The management team is excited that Tracie decided to join ADD Systems. Tracie has been able to leverage her prior convenience store experience working for WilcoHess LLC to successfully transition to the world of back-office software sales with The Pinnacle Corp. where she most recently held the role of vice president of business development. We are confident that Tracie will be a terrific asset to our clients and staff. Tracie brings a tremendous amount of energy, experience and perspective to ADD Systems,” said John Coyle, sales manager. “We considered a lot of experienced people and I am very confident our clients will find Tracie a great addition.”

Nall will be responsible for the further market penetration of ADD eStore and Atlas Advanced BI products in those industries.

“From my first discussions, I knew this is where I would find my new home. I have a love for convenience store automation and in that space ADD Systems is the leader. I was very excited to see their design and continued development of the modern Home Office / Back Office Solution with Business Intelligence reporting and analytics included. ADD Systems has a passion for taking care of their customers as this can be seen by the large number of accounts they currently serve. I welcome the opportunity to be a part of the ADD Systems family and look forward to our future together, ” Nall said.

