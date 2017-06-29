Rutter’s Introduces Beer Sales at 10th Location

:

Wrightsville location latest Rutter’s to launch new beer cave selection.

Rutter’s continues to expand its reach with stores that sell beer. The latest location to offer beer sales is located in Wrightsville right off of Route 30 and it started selling beer on June 29, after a remodel to accommodate the Beer Cave. This is the fourth Rutter’s in York County, Pa. and Rutter’s 10th store overall with a Beer Cave.

The ideal drinking temperature is 29 degrees, which is what Rutter’s has its Beer Caves lowered to. Rutter’s customers will be able to choose from a wide assortment of craft, domestic, and imported beers and ciders. An additional summer selection is currently available, and will change out with the seasons.

Customers can shop the selection of beer and cider between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Monday thru Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays. This is in compliance with PA Law.

“We are very excited to bring beer to our Wrightsville location. This is a Rutter’s that sees a lot of foot traffic because of its proximity to Route 30 and the Susquehanna River, and it worked out great that the store is not located in a dry municipality. We are trying to get as many Rutter’s as we can to sell beer. Hopefully, we’ll have more soon to come,” said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing.