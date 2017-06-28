Aloha Petroleum Raises $5,000 for Partnership For A Healthier America

:

Aloha Island Mart convenience stores raise money through checkout donations.

Aloha Petroleum Ltd. raised $5,000 to support the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) through a two-month, in-store donation campaign at its Aloha Island Mart locations.

Throughout the months of April and May, customers at any Aloha Island Mart location could add a $1 or more donation at checkout to support a healthier future for Hawaii’s and our nation’s children.

“From providing healthier options to encouraging customers to support PHA’s mission, Aloha Petroleum is living its core value to be a good corporate citizen and support communities throughout the state,” said Stacy Molander, PHA chief operating officer. “Thank you to Aloha’s leadership, staff and customers for creating a healthier environment for America’s children.”

Aloha first partnered with PHA in October 2016 and is committed to delivering more nutritious options to meet the needs of their communities. They are expanding their healthier food options in Aloha Island Mart stores, and will continue to make those choices more affordable while supporting healthier options through in-store marketing and promotions.

“The aloha our customers continue to show for Hawaii through their generous giving is overwhelming, and we’re so very grateful,” said Richard Parry, president and CEO for Aloha Petroleum Ltd. “We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with healthy food options through PHA’s FNV and Drink Up marketing initiatives to promote fruit and vegetable consumption and water as a healthier choice.”

Aloha Petroleum is one of the largest gasoline marketers and convenience store operators in the state of Hawaii.