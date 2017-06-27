MFA Oil Adds Outdoor Payment Solution at Break Time Convenience Stores

:

MFA Oil is bringing the latest pay-at-the-pump technology to customers’ fingertips.

MFA Oil, an energy and farmer-owned cooperative that operates 73 Break Time convenience stores in Missouri and Arkansas, has selected NCR OPTIC 5 NCR solution for its user-friendly software, open source platform and cutting edge media management features.

The NCR solution will allow MFA Oil to self-maintain the software and ultimately reduce the total cost of ownership.

“We needed one single solution to use across all of our dispenser models, and NCR’s OPTIC 5 was the best option on the market,” said Curtis Chaney, senior vice president of retail at MFA Oil. “It allows us to deliver convenient payment solutions to individual customers with benefits and opportunities to enhance their experience at the pump, drive loyalty and ultimately increase more conversions from forecourt to storefront.”

“By opting for OPTIC 5, MFA Oil is bringing the latest pay-at-the-pump technology to customers’ fingertips while connecting with individuals while they fuel,” added David Wilkinson, senior vice president of NCR’s Retail Group. “We are delighted to extend our cooperation with the company and help MFA Oil build reliable relationships with fuel-and-go drivers.”

NCR Optic 5 is a cost-effective industrial multimedia solution tailor-made for outdoor fuel retailing. It supports a wide range of payment options including debit, credit, “tap and go,” vouchers and coupons, along with loyalty programs. Carefully sized, OPTIC 5 is small enough to fit in any standard pump head or pedestal, yet large enough to house a large graphical display with a user-friendly interface and promotional advertising.