Kwik Trip, Gas Buddy Partner in “Fuel Up for Freedom”

:

Customers have the chance to get free gas on June 29 at a soon-to-be announced Kwik Trip location if they are using the Gas Buddy app.

A number of lucky Kwik Trip fuel customers in the Twin Cities using the Gas Buddy app are about to get free gas in honor of Independence Day.

GasBuddy, the only smartphone app connecting nearly 70 million drivers with its Perfect Pit Stop, has partnered with Kwik Trip, operator of over 550 trusted, family-owned convenience stores in communities throughout Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, to give away thousands of dollars worth of free fuel to GasBuddy members at a Kwik Trip location in the Twin Cities area on June 29.

In recognition of the start of the July Fourth weekend when many consumers will be hitting the road, GasBuddy and Kwik Trip have come together for a special ‘Fuel Up for Freedom’ GasBuddy Tank Takeover Event, where representatives from both companies will surprise Minnesotan drivers who have the free GasBuddy app downloaded and a GasBuddy profile created with upwards of $20 worth of fuel per vehicle. The exact Kwik Trip location will be revealed the morning of the event.

“Nothing makes a pit stop more perfect than free gasoline. Our annual GasBuddy Summer Travel survey found that more people will be traveling this Fourth of July weekend compared to previous years,” said Mike DiLorenzo, vice president of marketing at GasBuddy. “Gas prices may be low right now, but nothing beats free.”

As the birthplace of GasBuddy, Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the home of the first community of nearly 70 million passionate consumers who have downloaded the No. 3 travel app in the world.

“At Kwik Trip it is always a pleasure to serve our guests. It will be even more enjoyable to provide some of those guests with free fuel during the holiday weekend!” said John McHugh, director of public relations at Kwik Trip. “By partnering with GasBuddy and subscribing to Business Pages, we’re able to more effectively put our guests first.”

The GasBuddy ‘Fuel Up for Freedom’ Tank Takeover event is based on GasBuddy’s successful series that have taken place in various cities including Charlotte, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and San Diego. Thousands of people attended each event to receive free fuel, forming lines around the block.

The exact Tank Takeover location will be revealed on @KwikTrip social media channels the morning of the event at 7 a.m. It will then be reposted on @GasBuddy social media channels and in the GasBuddy app.