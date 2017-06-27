Empire Petroleum Acquiring 70 Corner Store Gas Stations

:

Purchase moves Empire into the Arizona market, as well as expanding its presence in existing areas of business.

Empire Petroleum Partners LLC has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Circle K Stores Inc. and CST Brands, Inc. to acquire 70 Corner Store gas stations.

The acquisition of these Corner Store locations will expand Empire’s geographic reach in the U.S., adding to its presence in six states where the company has existing operations, including Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas, as well as new entrance into the state of Arizona. The accretive transaction positions Empire to capture synergies by leveraging increased scale and improved operating efficiencies to drive highly competitive pricing and cost savings for the company’s growing dealer network. The transaction is expected to be completed during the summer of 2017.

“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of 70 Corner Store gas stations, which represents the largest acquisition in the company’s history. Empire’s team partnered with Circle K to complete an expeditious and effective process to solidify this compelling deal with numerous strategic benefits,” Nandit Gandhi, Empire Petroleum Partner’s chairman of the board of managers. “The transaction also signals a considerable stride forward as Empire successfully executes on its acquisition goals, delivering meaningful U.S. expansion, along with increased scale and synergies, to significantly enhance our competitive position as a leading U.S. motor fuels distributor.”

Gandhi continued, “As consolidation continues in the motor fuel and convenience store industry, we remain focused on driving Empire’s rapid growth trajectory to become one of the largest and most formidable wholesale motor fuel distributors in the U.S. Today’s asset acquisition represents a significant step on that path and is expected to greatly add to the financial strength of the company. Looking ahead, we intend to continue to make strategic acquisitions as a part of our strategy to drive consistent, profitable growth and position Empire for even greater success in the future.”

Additional financial details regarding the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, is expected to close during the summer of 2017.

Empire Petroleum Partners LLC is a motor fuels distributor of brands including Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Valero, Sunoco, BP, ExxonMobil, Citgo, Marathon, Gulf, and Phillips 66. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Empire currently distributes over 1.1 billion gallons of motor fuel products to over 1,500 gas stations in 29 states and the District of Columbia.