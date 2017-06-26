ampm Partners With Los Angeles Dodgers Player Justin Turner

:

ampm took over Dodger Stadium June 24.

Toomgis, spokes-creature for ampm convenience stores, which operates nearly 1,000 West Coast locations, has recruited his orange-bearded buddy, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, to help him find a summer job.

Five humorous social media videos, show Toomgis, the loveable snack giant whose moniker stands for Too Much Good Stuff, looking to expand his skill set with the help of his doppelganger, Turner.

It all kicks off with Toomgis sharing his résumé with Turner — who so often gets compared to Toomgis due to their striking resemblance — asking for a little help to get a summer job. Turner is compelled to help a beard bro out, and has Toomgis come out to the stadium to try out several jobs. In these comical videos, Toomgis tries his luck as a Dodger Dog vendor, next as the stadium groundskeeper, followed by helping Turner as a trainer, and then as a bat boy, with varying degrees of success.

“We’re very proud to see how successful ampm’s relationship with the L.A. Dodgers has grown over the last three years,” said Donna Sanker, CMO, BP Fuels North America. “We think Dodger fans and ampm customers alike will really enjoy seeing the story of Justin Turner and Toomgis’ friendship playing out both in social media and on the field.”

The budding bromance culminated in Toomgis throwing the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Rockies game on June 24, with Turner catching. Turner, a top-ranked player who is in the running for the All-Star game, helped prepare Toomgis for his most important job yet —securing a spot on the team.

The strategic partnership between ampm and the L.A. Dodgers has evolved over the last few years, starting with the first-ever branded convenience store located inside Dodgers stadium, followed by ampm being the only place outside the stadium where customers can buy a freshly prepared Dodger Dog. And new for this year, game attendees can buy a special collectible fountain cup at the stadium and bring it in to any ampm for a special refill price.

To further show support of team, ampm had full-day activations at the stadium on game day. Visitors got a 360-degree experience at the game, and were immersed in Toomgis’ summer-job experience with Turner. Some of the exciting activations fans had the chance to engage with included:

— An interactive video booth at the stadium that allowed fans to create short videos with a variety of backgrounds of their choice to share on social media,

–Toomgis “snack cam” instead of “kiss cam” where the camera captured fans as they’re snacking during the game,

–Toomgis beard-fan masks for the first 40,000 fans in attendance,

–ampm co-branded beach towels for the first 40,000 fans in attendance,

–Fans had a chance to get their very own selfie with a couple of Toomgis standees, located at select stadium entrances,

ampm had banner ads and a home-page takeover of the Dodgers’ MLB page on game day. There was also be a geo-targeted Snapchat filter at Dodger Stadium running on game day. The videos will live on ampm’s social channels and Turner will also be posting to his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.