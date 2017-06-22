Tyson Convenience Survey Outlines Food Preferences

:

Demand grows for breakfast all day at convenience stores.

A new survey from Tyson Convenience shows consumer preferences when it comes to prepared foods at convenience stores.

With 29% of consumers saying they will drive more in June as compared to the previous month (2017 NACS Consumer Fuels), and U.S. gas prices at the lowest level for the summertime since 2005, convenience stores are ready to welcome a wave of consumers traveling near and far.

In support of the summer season, Tyson Convenience today released results from a national consumer survey conducted with 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18+ to help retailers understand which prepared foods customers prefer for making their trip more enjoyable, regardless of the distance.

“Busy summers and convenience stores go hand-in-hand for meals and snacks on-the-go,” said Rob Ramsey, senior manager of convenience channel marketing for Tyson Foods. “Consumers use convenience stores as their summertime home to keep them refueled and not slow them down.”

Survey findings include:

The No. 1 reason (51%) American adults purchase food at a convenience store is to satisfy a craving.

Americans love breakfast. Many (48%) would like to see a breakfast station serving waffles, biscuits, breakfast meats and baked goods at a convenience store.

Breakfast sandwiches are so popular that more than half of Americans (51%) would purchase one at their local convenience store if they wanted to have breakfast for dinner. On the other hand, pizza rose to the top of later-in-the-day prepared foods to cross over to breakfast, with (45%) of Americans interested in eating pizza for breakfast.

Americans prefer to eat their snacks with two fingers (47%) while shying away from using any utensils.

“Hearing directly from consumers on what they want and expect from a convenience store can be invaluable for retailers, especially during the busy summer season,” Ramsey said. “These survey insights, like having breakfast offerings served all-day in unique, creative ways, give retailers feedback from consumers on how to merchandise prepared food offerings to attract consumers in the summer.”