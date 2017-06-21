Hunt Brothers’ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Returns

:

Hunt Brothers’ limited time offers are designed to give store partners a boost in sales.

Hunt Brothers Pizza is re-launching a customer-favorite: Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza.

Starting this week, consumers can purchase this specialty pizza for a limited time at participating Hunt Brothers Pizza locations in convenience stores across the country, while supplies last.

Returning for the third year, Chicken Bacon Ranch is hitting stores at the perfect time to leverage the summer season’s increased in-store foot traffic. With gas prices remaining low and families planning their summer road trips, Hunt Brothers Pizza anticipates a positive response from retailers and consumers.

Made with Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust, Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is topped with all-natural white chicken breast meat, a creamy ranch sauce, a blend of 100% mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, crispy bacon and Hunt Brothers Pizza’s signature Just Rite Spice, together making an irresistible flavor combination that can’t be created any other time of the year.

“Our fans and store partners are always asking us to bring back Chicken Bacon Ranch because of its mouthwatering flavor combination, so we’re excited to see how they respond to its return,” said Dee Cleveland, director of marketing for Hunt Brothers Pizza. “Our limited time offers are designed to give our store partners a boost in sales. With increasing travel during the summer, Chicken Bacon Ranch will help attract new customers looking for a flavorful road trip snack or meal while reinvigorating our loyal pizza fans.”

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza will be available at participating Hunt Brothers Pizza retailers while supplies last. It will be available in two sizes: large 12-inch whole pizza or Hunk A Pizza (one-fourth of a 12-inch pizza).