Women Compete for 7-Eleven Franchise

Public to vote on video contest that awards one lucky winner a franchise fee-free c-store.

7-Eleven’s Women’s Franchise Initiative Competition is underway with seven women entrepreneurs now selected as finalists.

One of the seven will win a franchisee fee-free 7-Eleven store.

As the competition intensifies, each semi-finalist has produced a short “Why I Should Win” video that is posted on the 7-Eleven franchising webpage www.womensfranchisegiveaway.com.

Now, it is up to the voting public to narrow the field to three. Voting in the video competition opened yesterday (June 19) through 11:59 p.m. July 2. Anyone can vote, and vote more than once – but only one time per day for as many days as they like through the end of the video portion of the competition.

7-Eleven invited qualified women to enter the contest and consider becoming an independent business owner with the No. 1 franchise business, as named in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2017 Franchise 500. One deserving woman will be awarded a 7-Eleven fee-free franchise, a value of up to $190,000. The winner can choose from any of the company’s 7-Eleven convenience store franchises available in the continental U.S. at the contest’s culmination.

Semi-finalists were selected from hundreds of applications received by 7-Eleven this spring.

The seven are:

Alisa Davern–Aliso Viejo, CA

Alyson Lawson–DeSoto, TX

Avalon Young–Sedalia, CO

Bridgette Patterson–Woodbridge, VA

Thi “Grace” Nguyen–McKinney, TX

Evelyn Scott–Chesapeake, VA

Latanya Bennet–King of Prussia, PA

“In their videos, the semi-finalists have submitted some compelling personal stories and reasons they want to become a 7-Eleven franchisee,” said Larry Hughes, vice president of franchise systems for 7-Eleven. “We invite people to visit our website and choose not just the one they like the best, but also the one who makes the best case for getting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to start her own business.”

7-Eleven believes in giving back to communities where it does business and will make a donation to the winner’s charity of choice that aligns with its Project A-Game program. Project A-Game grants help provide youth a foundation for success by funding programs focused on education, fitness, safety and hunger relief. The donation will be determined by the total number of votes the winner’s video receives throughout the voting period.

After July 2, the top three contenders will be determined by the number of votes their video receives. These three finalists will then have one-on-one interviews with 7-Eleven, and the winner announced in July.

The competition is similar to 7-Eleven’s successful Operation: Take Command franchise giveaway for U.S. military veterans. Like Operation: Take Command, this multi-phase competition includes meeting company franchising qualifications, preliminary interviews, video contest and a final one-on-one interview with 7-Eleven senior leadership for the top finalists.

Less than one-third of franchised businesses in the U.S. are owned by women. In an effort to increase its own number of female franchisees, 7-Eleven targeted this franchise give-away contest exclusively to women entrepreneurs.

“Some of our most successful franchisees across the country are women,” said Hughes. “7-Eleven serves a diverse customer base, and the number of women shopping our stores continues to grow. More and more are choosing to become independent business owners, and 7-Eleven offers a proven system and one of the best entrepreneurial opportunities around.”

To qualify, an entrant had to be age 21 or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have excellent credit and at least three years of leadership, retail or restaurant experience. Contestants go through the same qualification process as all 7-Eleven franchise applicants including credit evaluation, a leadership test, business plan development, budget, and store location preferences.

This year marks the 53rd year of franchising for the world’s largest convenience store. Today, franchisees operate almost 90% of the 7-Eleven stores in the U.S. An interactive map at www.franchise.7-eleven.com indicates stores available for franchising.