Bill Kent Named the 2017 Recipient of NAG’s Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing

The president and CEO of The Kent Cos. in Midland, Texas, served six years on the National Advisory Group (NAG) Board of Directors and played a key role in the association’s growth. He remains an influential member and an inspiration for young executives.

The National Advisory Group (NAG), a convenience store trade association focused on small, mid-sized and family-owned businesses, has a long history dedicated to helping convenience store owners improve their businesses through education and networking.

Through the years, many individuals have selflessly dedicated their time and energy to ensuring NAG succeeds and holds a special place with convenience store owners. NAG is proud to recognize these individuals through the NAG Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing.

Bill Kent, the president and CEO of The Kent Cos. in Midland, Texas, will be honored as the 2017 recipient of the NAG award at the NAG Conference in Nashville in September. Kent is the 3rd winner of award, following David Johnson, of Toot’n Totum, and Bill Weigel, of Weigel’s Inc.

“NAG is a wonderful organization that focuses on retailers and their needs. I am proud to receive this award on behalf of all members who work together to become better convenience store operators,” Kent said. “With all of the regulation and competition the industry faces, NAG has become a valuable forum for decision-makers regardless of their store count or geography.”

“Bill Kent has been a friend, a mentor and so much more to NAG and its members,” said John Lofstock, Executive Director of NAG. “Ten years ago, when NAG was contemplating what its role would be, Bill’s leadership and guidance was instrumental in identifying our mission and creating an inclusive strategy that resonates with convenience store retailers. It is our distinct pleasure to be honor Bill will distinguished award.”

The Kent Cos. History

The Kent Cos. has a long history in Texas. This year marks the company’s 60th anniversary in the convenience store industry. The company got its start after as the oil market began consolidating. During the 1950’s, Reed Oil Co. was a chain of gasoline service stations serving a major portion of West Texas, with offices and a warehouse in Big Spring, Texas.

In 1975, the company opened its first convenience store, when it remodeled one of its service stations in Odessa, Texas. This was the beginning of a new direction for the Kent companies. The company’s management at that time consisted of Bill’s father, Buck Kent and his oldest son, Jim Kent. Together, they made the decision to expand into convenience store retailing by converting service stations to retail space.

Bill Kent joined the company full time in 1978 after graduating from Arizona State University and continued the company’s push into the growing convenience store industry while exiting the service station business.

In November 1984, Bill Kent purchased 100% ownership of Kent Oil and Kent Distributors. The companies at that time operated 12 high volume convenience stores and a few service stations. Bill Kent also assumed majority ownership of Kent Lube, which was up to six locations, through this transaction. In December 1985, Kent Oil and Kent Distributors were combined into one entity, Kent Oil Inc.

The company has since expanded operations to include Avis Lube Fast Oil Change Centers, Mr. Payroll and two Kent Tire stores. It is also a franchisee of the Huddle House and Baskin Robbins brands.

Today, the company operates 43 convenience stores and has more than 1,000 employees throughout Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ADVISORY GROUP

The National Advisory Group (NAG) is a convenience store trade association focused on small, mid-sized and family-owned businesses. NAG has a long, rich history in the convenience store industry. An organization committed to building relationships and profits, NAG’s mission is to provide industry retail leaders a peer-to-peer forum for the exchange of ideas to improve their business performance. NAG is also committed to the industry’s next-generation leaders.

To help young executives have a group that is solely focused on exchanging personal experiences with peers in their age group, NAG launched the Young Executives Organization (YEO). YEO members are next-generation executives and corporate personnel focused on a career within the convenience store industry.

For information on NAG and the 2017 NAG Conference in Nashville, visit www.nagconvenience.com or contact NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at jlofstock@csdecisions.com.