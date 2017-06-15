Stripes Stores and APlus Fundraise For CMN Hospitals

:

Miracle Balloon Fundraising Campaigns at Stripes and APlus stores raise more than $1.6 million dollars to help children in need.

Since 2000, Stripes and APlus, owned and operated by Sunoco LP, have partnered with CMN Hospitals to raise more than $12 million for sick and injured kids, with its most recent Miracle Balloon Fundraising Campaigns at Stripes and APlus stores bringing in more than $1.6 million dollars.

“Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are tremendous assets in our communities and it is an incredible opportunity to work alongside of them,” said Eduardo Pereda, vice president of convenience brands. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our customers and team members who raised more than $1.6 million to help continue to support children and their families during some of the most difficult times in their lives.”

Like all in-store CMN Hospitals fundraisers, 100% of funds raised from Sunoco LP campaigns will benefit the community in which they were raised. Those contributions help make miracles happen by funding vital medical care, equipment and therapy programs that save and improve the lives of more than 10 million sick and injured children each year.

“It’s partners like Sunoco LP that really make all the difference in helping kids get the care they need,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We are grateful to all the Stripes and APlus employees and customers who gave so generously during this year’s campaign.”