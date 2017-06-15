GIANT Adds Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia

:

Partners with Instacart to bring added convenience to grocery shoppers.

More supermarkets are looking for ways to increase convenience to customers.

GIANT Food Stores LLC has partnered with Instacart Inc. to bring same-day delivery to GIANT shoppers in the Philadelphia area.

“This partnership with Instacart gives our customers in the greater Philadelphia area another convenient delivery option,” said Tom Lenkevich, president of GIANT. “From quality to convenience, our job is to provide the best possible experience for our shoppers, and now that includes providing them with a same-day delivery solution.”

“Instacart has always been about bringing customers’ favorite stores, groceries and essentials directly to their doorsteps,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s chief business officer. “GIANT is loved by its customers, and we believe Philadelphia residents will enjoy the added convenience, not to mention having one less errand to run.”

GIANT customers can use instacart.com or the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts with their favorite GIANT products, select a delivery window – within one hour, two hours or up to seven days in advance – and Instacart’s shoppers will do the rest.