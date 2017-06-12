Jack Link’s Launches Fueling the Front Lines

:

Partners with Team Rubicon to assist with disaster relief.

Jack Link’s is committing to assisting communities impacted by natural disasters.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are impacted by natural disasters each year. Homes are destroyed. Lives are upended. And initial response efforts quickly fade, leaving victims whose communities have been devastated to pick up the pieces.

In time for National Jerky Day on June 12, Jack Link’s will roll up its sleeves and begin Fueling the Front Lines, a company-wide initiative dedicated to refueling and restoring strength to people and communities affected by natural disasters.

To help fulfill its new mission, Jack Link’s is joining forces with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led nonprofit organization that unites the skills of military veterans with first responders to provide disaster response services to people in need.

“Many of our team members across America have experienced firsthand the devastation of a natural disaster and how it affects their family, their neighbors and their community,” said Troy Link, CEO and president of Jack Link’s Protein Snacks. “At Jack Link’s, we have a history of supporting our local communities and first responders. But it’s time to do more. Through the protein power of our product, the resources of our company and the muscle of our team members, we’re going to deliver strength and the staying power to fuel rebuilding efforts for communities in need.”

Fans can help fuel the front lines on National Jerky Day with the purchase of Jack Link’s Original, Teriyaki and Peppered Jerky snacks in stores and online at www.JackLinks.com/OurCause. Proceeds from these products will help fund additional Team Rubicon disaster relief services in communities across the U.S.

The initiative marks a long-term commitment to fortifying those on the front lines of the rebuilding efforts. The multi-year partnership will come to life through financial support, product donations and other critical resources, including a pledge from Jack Link’s team members to volunteer in their communities and alongside Team Rubicon.

“Jack Link’s and Team Rubicon have a shared bias for action and a do-whatever-it-takes attitude,” said Jake Wood, CEO and co-founder of Team Rubicon. “With support from Jack Link’s, we’ll be able to help more communities restore, rebuild and recover.”