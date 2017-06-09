Speedway Teeing Up for Children’s Charity

:

Since 1991, Speedway LLC has hosted the Speedway Miracle Tournament and in 2013, in conjunction with the Miracle Tournament, began hosting the Speedway Miracle Celebration Dinner.

June 12-13 marks Speedway LLC’s 26th annual Speedway Miracle Golf Tournament, which is held annually to raise funds for children in need.

The event, which is held in Dayton, Ohio, has become a longtime partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The four-person scramble format provides an opportunity for over 800 golfers to spend quality time with Speedway’s management team with all proceeds supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in communities where the convenience store chain operates.

$90 Million and Counting

Since 1991, Speedway has hosted the Speedway Miracle Tournament and in 2013, in conjunction with the Miracle Tournament, began hosting the Speedway Miracle Celebration Dinner. Through the generosity of customers and vendor partners, Speedway has contributed more than $90 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Speedway is based in Enon, Ohio operating more than 2,700 stores across 22 states. Within most of those states, the retailer donates to 40 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

“It is quite an honor to be part of a company that supports such a great organization. We raise the money we do for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals because we have very dedicated employees, and very generous customers and vendor partners that truly care about making a difference in the lives of others,” said Tony Kenney, Speedway’s president.

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations have gone to support research and training, purchase equipment, and pay for uncompensated care, all in support of the network’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.